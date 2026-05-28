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CRPF DIG injured after car hit by another on Delhi-Mumbai Highway

Officer Surender Kumar was returning to Gurugram from Neemuch when the alleged lane change triggered the crash near Sohna, police said.

Published on: May 28, 2026 11:05 AM IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A deputy inspector general-rank officer of the Central Reserve Police Force was injured after a speeding Innova allegedly changed lanes abruptly and hit his car on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Sohna, police said on Wednesday.

FIR was registered after the officer alleged a speeding car abruptly switched lanes while he was attempting to exit the expressway. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
FIR was registered after the officer alleged a speeding car abruptly switched lanes while he was attempting to exit the expressway. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Surender Kumar, was returning to his home in Sector 46 from the CRPF group centre in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, where he is posted, police said.

Police said the accident took place around 8pm on May 20 but came to light after an FIR was registered at Bhondsi police station on Tuesday under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to Kumar’s complaint, he was driving in the fourth lane to exit the expressway when a Toyota Innova suddenly shifted from the third lane. “The front section of my car ended up brushing against the rear of the Innova as its driver suddenly crossed lanes,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson, said the Innova driver “will be arrested soon”.

 
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