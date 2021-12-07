Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / DCCDL gets US LEED zero water certification for DLF Cybercity, Gurugram
gurugram news

DCCDL gets US LEED zero water certification for DLF Cybercity, Gurugram

DLF's rental arm DCCDL achieved LEED Zero Water for 13.8 million square feet in DLF Cybercity, Gurugram. DCCDL, in its buildings at Cybercity, conserves more water through recycling and alternate sources than actual consumption in the 13.8 million square feet commercial properties.
LEED Zero Water Certification recognises buildings that achieve a potable water use balance of zero over a period of 12 months.(Kuni Takahashi/Bloomberg)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:17 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Realty major DLF on Tuesday said its rental arm DCCDL has received US Green Building Council's LEED zero water certification for water conservation in its commercial buildings at Gurugram, Haryana.

DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), which is a joint venture between DLF Ltd and investment firm GIC, has been awarded the USGBC'S LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Zero Water Certification, a company statement said.

The company has achieved LEED Zero Water for 13.8 million square feet in DLF Cybercity, Gurugram.

DCCDL, in its buildings at Cybercity, conserves more water through recycling and alternate sources than actual consumption in the 13.8 million square feet commercial properties.

LEED Zero Water Certification recognises buildings that achieve a potable water use balance of zero over a period of 12 months.

The certificate has been given by USGBC's Green Business Certification Inc.

"The LEED Zero Water certification bestowed on DCCDL – has elevated us to the global leaderboard for environment and sustainability practices," said Sriram Khattar, Managing Director, DLF (Rental Business).

RELATED STORIES

"This certification is given after achieving LEED Platinium Rating by the US Green Business Council. This reiterates our commitment to our stakeholders and the ecosystem we operate in," Khattar said.

DCCDL is now the world's first project owner to exceed one million LEED Zero certified gross square feet of space. This also makes DCCDL the global leader in LEED Zero Water, the statement said.

“Our engineering and technical teams are committed to water conservation. We have been implementing innovative solutions to reduce the usage of freshwater by implementing water-efficient technologies which, maximises the usage of recycled water and also generates alternative sources of water,” said Gautam Dey, Executive Director (Engineering), DLF.

DLF Group has 215 million square feet of development potential across the residential and commercial segments.

The DCCDL has a commercial portfolio of around 34 million square feet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dlf water conservation
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP