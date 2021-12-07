DCCDL gets US LEED zero water certification for DLF Cybercity, Gurugram

Realty major DLF on Tuesday said its rental arm DCCDL has received US Green Building Council's LEED zero water certification for water conservation in its commercial buildings at Gurugram, Haryana.

DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), which is a joint venture between DLF Ltd and investment firm GIC, has been awarded the USGBC'S LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Zero Water Certification, a company statement said.

The company has achieved LEED Zero Water for 13.8 million square feet in DLF Cybercity, Gurugram.

DCCDL, in its buildings at Cybercity, conserves more water through recycling and alternate sources than actual consumption in the 13.8 million square feet commercial properties.

LEED Zero Water Certification recognises buildings that achieve a potable water use balance of zero over a period of 12 months.

The certificate has been given by USGBC's Green Business Certification Inc.

"The LEED Zero Water certification bestowed on DCCDL – has elevated us to the global leaderboard for environment and sustainability practices," said Sriram Khattar, Managing Director, DLF (Rental Business).

"This certification is given after achieving LEED Platinium Rating by the US Green Business Council. This reiterates our commitment to our stakeholders and the ecosystem we operate in," Khattar said.

DCCDL is now the world's first project owner to exceed one million LEED Zero certified gross square feet of space. This also makes DCCDL the global leader in LEED Zero Water, the statement said.

“Our engineering and technical teams are committed to water conservation. We have been implementing innovative solutions to reduce the usage of freshwater by implementing water-efficient technologies which, maximises the usage of recycled water and also generates alternative sources of water,” said Gautam Dey, Executive Director (Engineering), DLF.

DLF Group has 215 million square feet of development potential across the residential and commercial segments.

The DCCDL has a commercial portfolio of around 34 million square feet.