Dehradun Police team leaves for Gurugram to arrest Bobby Kataria

A Dehradun Police team has left for Haryana’s Gurugram to arrest social media influencer Bobby Kataria for allegedly having liquor in the middle of a road by blocking traffic. A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against Kataria last week after he failed to appear before the police.

RS Rawat, the in-charge of Dehradun’s Cantt police station, said they will move court for confiscation of his property if Kataria is not found at his Gurugram address and they fail to arrest him. He said two notices were issued to Kataria to appear before the police on August 12 and August 15 but he failed to show up. “We approached the court and secured the warrant against him.”

Uttarakhand Police chief Ashok Kumar took cognisance of Kataria’s video on Instagram uploaded on July 28 and ordered the Dehradun senior police superintendent to take strict action against the influencer. Kataria was subsequently booked.

In the video, Kataria can be purportedly seen pouring a drink in the middle of the road by placing a table and chair. In a Facebook post on August 10, Kataria said he made the video only for entertainment and does not remember where he shot it. “Soon....my lawyer Randhir Lal Sharma will submit a representation to the police on my behalf,” he wrote.

Kataria has over 630000 followers on Instagram. Over 860000 people follow him on Facebook.