Delhi cop on G20 duty held at gunpoint, robbed of car

Three men robbed a Delhi police constable of his car, uniform, cash, and other belongings at gunpoint near Kherki Daula on Saturday night when he was going from his residence in Haryana’s Mahendergarh to the national capital for duty during the G20 Summit, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday.

The constable, Raj Kumar, 35, who is posted to the Pul Prahladpur police station in south-east Delhi, was travelling on the Southern Peripheral Road in his Baleno when a Swift car intercepted him at 11.10pm, said investigators.

Two men with their faces covered came out of the Swift, pointed pistols at Kumar and yelled at him to step out. When Kumar stepped out, one of the men climbed into his Baleno and drove away, while the other two fled in the Swift, said investigators.

Investigators said that Kumar’s uniform, his wallet with ₹5,000, his mobile phone, and documents, including his identity card, were in the car when the suspects took it. “The suspect broke my phone and threw it out of the car while fleeing,” said Kumar.

Kumar said he attempted to borrow a phone from a nearby autorickshaw driver and four passersby, but they refused, saying none had a network.

“They told me about a police post near Kherki Daula toll plaza. I walked for 400-500 metres to reach there. A traffic police personnel helped me by providing his phone to alert the control room and my senior about the robbery,” said Kumar.

“I was scheduled to report near ITO at 3.30am on Sunday but reached there at 6am after colleagues lent me a uniform, shoes and belt,” he said.

Inspector Ajay Kumar, station house officer of Kherki Daula police station, said they were scanning CCTV camera footage of the plaza and other locations. “We will apprehend the suspects soon,” he said.

A first information report was registered against the suspects under sections 34 (common intention), 392 (robbery), and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Kherki Daula police station on Sunday, said investigators.

