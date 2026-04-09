Delhi man slips into deep water, drowns in Faridabad lake

A 21-year-old man from Delhi drowned in a lake at Sirohi in Faridabad while bathing with friends, police said on Wednesday.

Group had reached lake on two motorcycles and spent time at embankment before entering water; family has ruled out foul play in the incident. (Getty Images)

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The deceased, identified as Abhishek Kumar, hailed from Basant Gaon in South-West Delhi and worked in a private firm, police said.

Police said Kumar went to Faridabad with three friends on two motorcycles on Tuesday. The group reached the lake by 3:15 pm and spent almost an hour at the embankment before entering the lake to bathe.

Inspector Darpan Kumar, station house officer of Dhauj police station, said the victim accidentally slipped into the deeper part of the lake and began to drown.

“The friends tried to help him but could not reach him as none of them knew how to swim,” he said.

The friends raised an alarm and locals alerted the police, police added. Rescue workers, including police and fire department officials, reached the spot and recovered the body within half an hour. The body was sent to Badshah Khan civil hospital for autopsy, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim’s family reached Faridabad from Delhi and didn’t suspect any foul play. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s family reached Faridabad from Delhi and didn’t suspect any foul play. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After a written complaint by the family, an inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was initiated at Dhauj police station. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Wednesday, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After a written complaint by the family, an inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was initiated at Dhauj police station. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Wednesday, police added. {{/usCountry}}

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