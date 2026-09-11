New Delhi, A Delhi Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal has awarded compensation of ₹66.89 lakh to the family of a 27-year-old man, who died after being hit by a truck in Gurugram in December 2023.

Delhi tribunal awards over ₹66 lakh compensation to family of man killed in road crash

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Presiding officer Vikram was hearing a claim petition filed by the family of Ramakant Sharma and directed the Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd to pay the compensation with nine per cent annual interest from the date of filing the claim.

In an order dated September 3, the tribunal said, "It has proved on record that the said accident has taken place due to the rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle being driven by respondent no. 2 .

According to the tribunal's order, Sharma was returning home on his motorcycle from Sector 18, Gurugram, on the night of December 6, 2023, when a truck hit his vehicle from behind.

He was rushed to hospitals in Gurugram and Delhi but succumbed to injuries on December 8, 2023, at Safdarjung Hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} A postmortem report cited cranio-cerebral damage due to blunt force trauma as the cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A postmortem report cited cranio-cerebral damage due to blunt force trauma as the cause of death. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharma's wife, two daughters, mother and father had jointly filed the claim petition. Based on his monthly salary of ₹29,800, the tribunal arrived at a loss of dependency of ₹63.83 lakh.

Additional amounts were awarded towards loss of consortium and funeral and estate expenses, taking the total to ₹66.89 lakh.

The tribunal noted that the truck was being driven without a valid permit at the time of the accident and gave the insurance company the right to recover the amount from the vehicle's owner and driver.

The compensation was apportioned among the five claimants, with directions to release partial amounts immediately and keep the remainder in fixed deposits. The insurer has been directed to deposit the amount within 30 days.

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