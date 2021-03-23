DHBVN’s grievance forum to be shifted from Hisar to Gurugram: Officials

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has decided to shift the permanent office of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam’s (DHBVN) grievance forum from Hisar to Gurugram, according to the officials.

This move would help the electricity consumers in the city and neighbouring Faridabad, particularly those who have grievances related to the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN). One HERC spokesperson said that Gurugram and Faridabad have the maximum numbers of consumers, and the number of grievances were high. So, it was decided that the records and data of the Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum (CGRF) will be shifted to the city permanently, said the spokesperson.

The grievance forum resolves the complaints of the electricity consumers, pertaining to bills, meters, connections, voltage fluctuations, and other issues related to power supply and more.

The DHBVN has more than 3.7 million power connections, and the maximum consumers are located in Gurugram (570,000) and Faridabad (579,000). Given the large number of grievances, it was prudent to have a permanent office in Gurugram rather than having it in Hisar, said the HERC spokesperson, adding that the DHBVN also supplies electricity to Palwal, Rewari and Narnaul districts — that are also contiguous to Gurugram.

The CGRF hearings used to take place in Gurugram, but for the benefit of the consumers, it was decided that the records will be shifted and based in the city permanently. “The maximum number of consumers are from here, so are the complaints lodged,” the spokesperson added.

The entire record has been shifted to the permanent CGRF office in sector 16, the commission said.

The forum will not only hear the complaints at its office but will also visit various circles under the jurisdiction of the DHBVN areas to redress issues raised by the residents.

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a lot of residents had approached the forum regarding issues over delayed and inflated bills, particularly raised by the DHBVN . The large number of problems arising out of the recently launched digital electricity meters have also been submitted to the commission.