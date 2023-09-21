Differently abled homeless man battered to death on Gurugram’s Basai Road

A 45-year-old differently abled man was battered to death with bricks and stones on Basai road in Gurugram on Tuesday night, and the murder was discovered when passersby noticed the body lying in a pool of blood, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday. The deceased was later identified by his first name as Sheenu, who used to live on a tricycle under a temporary tent at the location. Investigators said that Sheenu would beg and even sleep on the tricycle or the nearby footpath. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to the police, several broken bricks were discovered at the scene, which the suspects used to hit Sheenu on the head multiple times, resulting in his death.

According to investigators, based on the scenario, a scuffle occurred between the suspected killers and the deceased, as the prosthetic leg he used to wear was discovered separated at the scene.

According to the police, they were looking into the murder from several angles, including whether some drug or alcohol addicts targeted him to steal his money.

Naveen Sharma, assistant commissioner of police, Palam Vihar, said that several shops in the area had CCTV cameras. “We’re looking through their footage to find the suspects who killed Sheenu. He was from Faridabad and lived nearby, begged from devotees visiting a temple in the area,” he added.

The deceased man’s uncle lives in Gurugram, and the police have contacted him, ACP Sharma said.