Discom officials booked after man gets electrocuted by transmission line

Unidentified discom officials were booked for negligence after a 31-year-old man was electrocuted by a high-tension transmission line hanging low in Palwal, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Lohina village in Palwal’s Mundkati area.

The victim was identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Lohina village in Palwal’s Mundkati area. He worked in a private firm.

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Police said he had recently built his house and was watering the six-foot-high perimeter wall when the incident took place at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Police said Kumar came into direct contact with an overhead 11kV transmission line.

A senior police officer said that Manoj’s family members and neighbours heard a noise and rushed out to find him lying unconscious with severe burn injuries.

“They alerted the police, following which emergency response vehicles reached the spot and the power supply on the high-tension line was disconnected,” the officer said. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival.

Sumer Singh, Manoj’s uncle, alleged that he and several other residents of the area had filed multiple complaints with Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited to tighten the cables.

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{{^usCountry}} “The transmission line was hanging extremely low for the last several months. We had repeatedly requested maintenance work and cable tightening, but no action was ever taken,” Singh alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The transmission line was hanging extremely low for the last several months. We had repeatedly requested maintenance work and cable tightening, but no action was ever taken,” Singh alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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On Singh’s complaint, police registered an FIR against DHBVNL officials under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Tuesday.

Anil Solanki, DHBVNL executive engineer (Hodal division), said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. “It will be ascertained how the cables were not at the standard height, which ground teams should have ensured,” he said.

“Departmental action will be taken. Its report will also be shared with police afterwards,” he added, adding kin of the deceased will also be given compensation as per law in case negligence on their part is ascertained.