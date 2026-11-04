DLF awards 325-crore contract for flyover, four underpasses near Cyber City

A ₹325-crore project to ease traffic congestion between Ambience Mall and Cyber City has moved closer to construction, with real estate developer DLF awarding the contract for a flyover and four underpasses after securing approvals from the Haryana government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project also includes an underpass connecting Moulsari Avenue to the Delhi-bound carriageway and three additional underpasses between Ambience Mall and Shankar Chowk. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

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The proposed flyover will provide direct connectivity from the Ambience Mall end of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway to Cyber City, allowing commuters to bypass congestion points near Moulsari Avenue and Shankar Chowk.

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The project also includes an underpass connecting Moulsari Avenue to the Delhi-bound carriageway and three additional underpasses. Construction will begin after a traffic management plan, expected to be ready within a month, receives approval from the traffic police and local authorities. The project is expected to take 18 months to complete.

A senior DLF official said the construction contract had been awarded at an estimated cost of ₹325 crore. The project comprises a flyover from Sirhaul Border to Cyber City, an underpass connecting Moulsari Avenue to the Delhi-bound carriageway of the expressway, and three additional underpasses linking DLF’s real estate projects to Moulsari Avenue.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are preparing a traffic management plan to ensure that vehicular movement is not significantly affected during construction,” the official said, adding that the plan was expected to be ready within a month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are preparing a traffic management plan to ensure that vehicular movement is not significantly affected during construction,” the official said, adding that the plan was expected to be ready within a month. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the proposal approved by the Haryana government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the flyover will begin near the existing U-turn underpass at Ambience Mall and extend to Cyber City along the Delhi-to-Jaipur side of the expressway.

Running parallel to the existing highway flyover and above the service road, the new structure will provide direct access to Cyber City, allowing vehicles to bypass congestion points near Moulsari Avenue and Shankar Chowk. Motorists using the U-turn underpass near Ambience Mall will also be able to take the flyover towards Cyber City and Iffco Chowk.

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The proposed underpass from Moulsari Avenue will pass beneath the expressway and allow vehicles heading towards Delhi to join the main carriageway, reducing conflicts with other traffic movements. Three additional underpasses are planned to connect DLF’s developments with Moulsari Avenue.

The Sirhaul Border-Shankar Chowk corridor is among the busiest stretches of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, witnessing heavy congestion during morning and evening peak hours.

A traffic study commissioned by DLF in August 2025 estimated traffic volumes at 52,700 passenger car units (PCUs) per hour on the stretch from Delhi, exceeding its design capacity. The study also recorded traffic volumes of 13,000–16,000 PCUs per hour on the Udyog Vihar-Cyber City corridor and 20,800 PCUs per hour at the Moulsari Avenue junction. It recommended a flyover and underpass to separate conflicting traffic movements and ease congestion.

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NHAI has made traffic management during construction a key condition of its approval. The authority has directed that a detailed traffic management plan be approved by the traffic police and implemented before each stage of construction to minimise disruption on the busy corridor.