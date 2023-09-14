Draft alignment of Metro project from Vatika Chowk to Pachgaon ready

The draft alignment of the proposed Metro line from Vatika Chowk to Pachgaon (Manesar) has been prepared by the Railway India Technical and Economic Service (Rites), which was given the contract to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for this project earlier this year.

A view of Vatika Chowk to Kherki Daula Road near Sector 70 on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

A meeting to review the proposed alignment will be held in Gurugram on Friday, said senior officials of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) on Thursday, adding that the meeting will be attended by officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and Rites, among others.

The Vatika Chowk to Pachgaon Metro line will be 30km long and it will be in addition to the 28km Huda City Centre to CyberHub metro line, which will connect Old Gurugram areas and Dwarka Expressway with Delhi Metro through a loop.

A letter sent by HMRTC on September 5 to various agencies said ,”HMRTC has engaged RITES to prepare DPR for the metro corridor from Vatika Chowk to Pachgaon (Manesar). To finalise the alignment, HMRTC plans to hold a stakeholders consultation meeting to present the draft alignment prepared by RITES and take the views and suggestions of all the stakeholders.”

Karan Singh, director, operations and business development, HMRTC, said the preparation of a detailed project report for the Vatika Chowk to Pachgaon corridor is underway. “The meetings in this regard are happening regularly and the DPR is being prepared by Rites,” he said.

Kaushal also said the Metro extension project holds significance as it is set to become a test case for the Haryana government, which has a firm commitment to finish the project in the shortest possible time frame.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on July 25 this year, during the 53 board meeting of HMRTC, had said that the DPR will be prepared by Rites. He also said the same agency will be preparing DPR for the Ballabhgarh-Palwal metro project, which is also in the pipeline.

