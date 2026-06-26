Drainage, road construction trigger traffic diversions at MDI Chowk, Harsaru

The district traffic police issued two advisories on Thursday, one restraining vehicular movement on the roads below the MDI flyover until July 20, and the other banning heavy vehicle entry into Harsaru until July 25 due to ongoing civic infrastructure work.

According to the advisory, entry of all vehicular traffic will remain prohibited on the roads leading to Sukhrali below the MDI flyover as part of traffic safety measures, starting from Wednesday and until July 20. (HT)

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According to the advisory, entry of all vehicular traffic will remain prohibited on the roads leading to Sukhrali below the MDI flyover as part of traffic safety measures, starting from Wednesday and until July 20.

Officials said the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has assigned a private agency to lay sewer lines on the stretch, with a 25-day completion timeline.

According to officials, motorists heading towards Sukhrali via Atul Kataria Chowk or the Gurugram-Mehrauli Road are advised to instead take the Delhi-Gurugram (NH-48) expressway from MDI Chowk to reach their destination.

“Apart from this, the U-turn leading to Sukhrali under the MDI Chowk flyover has also been closed during construction. Those who want to take this U-turn from Sukhrali will use the flyover above the MDI Chowk,” a traffic police spokesperson said. An alternate U-turn near a traffic signal will remain open for motorists during the period.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, entry of heavy vehicles to Harsaru will remain prohibited until July 25 starting Wednesday due to road construction by the Municipal Corporation of Manesar. Traffic police will divert heavy and commercial goods vehicles coming from Pataudi towards Gadoli-Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, entry of heavy vehicles to Harsaru will remain prohibited until July 25 starting Wednesday due to road construction by the Municipal Corporation of Manesar. Traffic police will divert heavy and commercial goods vehicles coming from Pataudi towards Gadoli-Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway. {{/usCountry}}

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“Motorists will be guided to turn right from Hayatpur Chowk, go straight for another left from Sati Chowk, and then proceed towards Dwarka Expressway,” the spokesperson said, adding that enforcement will be stepped up for smooth traffic movement.

Alternatively, heavy vehicular traffic for Hayatpur and Pataudi from Gadoli-Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway will be diverted from Harsaru Chowk. “Motorists can use Sati Chowk to reach Pataudi via Hayatpur Chowk. Alternative routes have been planned on a trial basis for the safety and ease of motorists,” the spokesperson said.