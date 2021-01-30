DTCP carries out demolition drive against illegal vends in Sushant Lok

Department of town and country planning(DTCP) has started demolition drives against illegal encroachments inside commercial markets in private colonies of the city. The department on Friday carried out a large-scale demolition drive in Vyapar Kendra in Sushant Lok-1 in which several vends, illegal boards and extensions were removed. The department said another such market on the western side of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (old Gurgaon) will be chosen randomly for carrying out the next round of demolition drive.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said several complaints were received from the residents of the area and shopkeepers, who said that large parts of the parking area and corridors in the Vyapar Kendra were encroached upon. This was not only blocking access but was also posing emergency hazard. “Based on the complaints, an inspection was conducted last week, during which it was observed that a number of illegal vends were operating and the walking area was blocked. As such, the enforcement team of DTCP cleared the encroachments,” he said.

Bhath further said that commercial areas in private colonies are under the radar of the department and next on the agenda would be a market in Old Gurgaon. Markets in Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok, Sun City, DLF, Nirvana Country and all other private colonies would also be inspected and action would be taken. “We have also received complaints that several open spaces in Vyapar Kendra in Palam Vihar are encroached upon and vends are operating illegally. Also green belts have been usurped. Action would be initiated there as well,” he said.

DTCP officials said that, apart from lodging complaints on the CM Window, the city residents can also approach them directly in case of such violations. “Action against illegal constructions has been taken regularly but the markets have recently come under scanner after multiple complaints have been received,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement).