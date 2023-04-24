In order to regularise illegal colonies outside the municipal area and to address deficiencies in infrastructure in these areas, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has extended the date for submission of application for regularisation till July 14.

DTCP eases norms for regularisation of illegal colonies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The department has also eased norms and reduced the regularisation fee, besides allowing colony residents to apply, said DTCP officials.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), said the main purpose of the department is to bring maximum number of illegal colonies under planed development and to ensure that residents are able to get adequate infrastructure after paying the development fee.

“There are over 100 colonies in Gurugram that are eligible for regularisation under this scheme and the government has eased norms to ensure that the maximum number of colonies apply under the scheme,” he said.

As per the Haryana government, the development of these colonies will be regularised under the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas Outside Municipal Area (Special Provisions) Act, 2021. The policy under this act was notified on July 19 last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DTCP officials said 75 colonies have till date applied for regularisation, and the proposals have been sent to Chandigarh. After perusal of documents, it was decided to seek more detailed documentation from 59 applicant colonies, and also to ease the norms and extend the date to apply for regularisation till July 14.

To pave the way for regularisation of smaller colonies, the department on April 6 removed the condition that smaller colonies must be at least two acres in size and located adjacent to legal colonies. If the colonies are smaller than two acres and have an approach road connecting to a legal colony, they can be regularised.

However, the condition that standalone colony must be at least two acres still stands, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the new norms, five residents of the colony can also come together and apply for regularisation.

The department has also reduced the development fee on vacant plots in illegal colonies from 10% to 8%. Along with that, the development fee on built houses will be 5%. This fee will be payable as per the circle rate of the agricultural land in the area concerned, the officials said.

The fee will be three times the circle rate for the commercial component. Apart from that, plots of industrial units, godowns, malls, multiplexes, hotels and banquet halls etc. in these colonies will have to be properly shown in the layout plan. These will be kept out of the purview of the development fee, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another change made by the department is that earlier, the basis of regularisation of these colonies was that there should be a registry of plots sold in the colony, but now the government has decreed that both sale deeds and registered agreements, executed before July 1, 2022, will be considered as property deeds.

Yadav said once the process of documentation is over, a proposal will be sent to the government regarding the eligibility of these colonies for regularisation. “The norms have been eased and now we expect more colonies to apply for regularisation,” he said.

Rakesh Rana, president, Sai Kunj RWA said the easing of norms by the government such as reducing the area of colony, reducing development charges and similar steps will help the people living in these colonies greatly. “Now the individual residents can apply for regularisation as a group and this is a major boost,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajpal Katyal, a consultant, said that policies of the government should be made after taking the actual ground situation into account. “The policies must be tweaked as per the size of the colony, road Infrastructure or lack of it, the constructed area and availability of land for expansion of infrastructure,” he said.