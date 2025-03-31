DTCP proposes cancelling OCs for more properties in DLF ph 1-5

The enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has recommended the cancellation of occupation certificates (OCs) for 1,000 more properties in DLF Phases 1-5, following similar action proposed against 1,548 properties earlier. Property owners who fail to comply with corrective measures face the risk of losing basic services, including water, sewage, and electricity connections, officials said on Monday. DLF phase 4. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The department has warned that ground-level action will begin next week, starting with larger plots, followed by smaller ones. Property owners have been issued show cause notices and restoration orders, but many have failed to rectify violations, leading to this strict enforcement, DTCP officials added.

This enforcement drive follows a DTCP survey of 15,000 houses across DLF Phases 1-5, conducted under Punjab and Haryana high court’s directions. The survey identified building violations in around 4,500 houses, leading to the current crackdown.

Violations and illegal commercial use under scanner

According to Amit Madholia, District Town Planner (Enforcement), the crackdown targets property owners who have either violated approved building plans or are operating illegal commercial establishments within residential premises. “We have recommended to the planning wing that occupation certificates of 1,000 more properties should be cancelled as the owners have been issued show cause notices and restoration notices, but despite that, they haven’t taken corrective measures,” Madholia said.

Madholia confirmed that recommendations against 1,548 properties have already been submitted, and action against violators will begin soon. “We will ensure that the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in this matter are followed strictly,” he added.

Enforcement: disconnection of basic services

The DTCP’s enforcement department has instructed the Gurugram district town planner to ensure water, sewage, and electricity connections are disconnected once the OCs are revoked. The planning wing will begin revoking occupation certificates from next week, prioritising action based on plot size and the severity of violations.

“We are screening the notices and will prepare a list of large plots first and initiate action against these. Action against smaller plots will follow. Prior to that, owners still have time to take remedial measures and remove violations,” said a senior official from the district town planning department, on condition of anonymity.