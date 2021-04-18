DTCP pulls up landowner for constructing farmhouses without licence

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Saturday issued a notice to a landowner for illegally developing farmhouses on a large plot in Sohna without seeking requisite permissions from the authorities. The violation was flagged by the director of TCP.

RS Bhath, district town planner said that enforcement team on Friday visited the site in Bhogpur village and found that farmhouses were being constructed on 20 acres without a licence. “We found that several plinths were laid and boundary walls were under construction. A notice has been issued to the landowner and we will soon take action,” he said.

A large number of illegal farmhouses in the Aravallis in Sohna are already under the scanner and notices have been issued for demolishing the same. DTCP officials said that buyers should refrain from purchasing such properties.

Last month, the DTCP carried out a demolition drive against a similar farmhouse colony that was being developed on Pataudi Road.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, said that landowner should apply for permissions to develop farmhouses as per the government’s policy. “Illegal carving of farmhouses won’t be allowed,” he said.