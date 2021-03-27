DTCP puts 75 property owners in Sushant Lok 1 on notice for building violations, illegal activities

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) put over 75 property owners in Sushant Lok 1 on notice over alleged building plan violations and for allegedly running commercial operations from residences.

DTCP officials said that they had received a number of complaints alleging that gyms, saloons, shops and other offices were being run without permission in the area. “Action will be taken if these activities are not stopped. Commercial activities can’t be run from residential units,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement.

Action against illegal constructions and building plan violations, and encroachments in markets has been initiated across different agencies this week in the city and DTCP, MCG and HSVP officials said that a sustained drive will be carried out in their areas.

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran said that they removed several encroacments and demolished illegal vends in sector 15 part II as it was done earlier in sector 23, and sector 4 market. “We removed several illegal vends and this drive will be carried out in all the HSVP markets to ensure that the problems faced by residents are resolved,” said Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, HSVP.

The enforcement team of MCG Gurugram also visited several sites in old city such as New Colony, Krishna Colony and adjoining areas and removed some constructions. Bhath, who has additional charge of enforcement in MCG said thay there were several complaints that property owners had

illegally removed seals from the sealed buildings where Show cause notices, demolition orders were already issued. “The properties where the seals were removed were visited and sealed again and the non compoundable violations made in form of projections were demolished,” said Bhath.

Officials of all three agencies said that they will work in tandem to ensure violations are curbed across the city.