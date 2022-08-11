Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DTCP puts up public notice across Sushant Lok 1 market

Published on Aug 11, 2022 06:05 PM IST
Gurugram: The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday put up public notices in Sushant Lok 1 market, directing shop owners and its association to voluntarily remove encroachments and take corrective action
ByHT Correspondent

Officials said that in case of any violation, they will start an enforcement drive and take strict action against the shop owners, and also issue penalties.

Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said an anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the market earlier, and the shop owners and market association was asked to clear the encroachments at the earliest.

“We had expected that all the shop owners would clear most of the areas of encroachments, but that did not happen. Now, we have given them one more chance by putting up notices across the market. If corrective action is not taken, a demolition drive will be carried out,” he said, adding that shop owners should remove all the illegal establishments in the area within a week.

