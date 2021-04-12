Home / Cities / Gurugram News / DTCP razes two illegal colonies in demolition drive in Manesar
gurugram news

DTCP razes two illegal colonies in demolition drive in Manesar

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) razed two colonies developed over 10 acres of land in Bhangrola village during a demolition drive in Manesar on Monday, said the officials
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 11:40 PM IST
HT Image

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) razed two colonies developed over 10 acres of land in Bhangrola village during a demolition drive in Manesar on Monday, said the officials.

According to the DTCP officials, the two colonies were developed without any permission from the authorities, and the department will take action against the developers and the property dealers in the matter.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the enforcement team demolished two warehouses, 10 plinths and boundary walls constructed illegally. “The action was taken after we received complaints regarding illegal development of the colonies. We have repeatedly asked the people not to buy such plots as those are liable to be demolished... There is an apprehension that the property dealers will take advantage of the Covid-19 crisis and try to develop colonies illegally as the authorities are busy in managing the pandemic. We will not allow this to happen,” according to Bhath.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Night curfew in Gurugram, traders lament short notice

Faridabad institute roped in to audit accident-prone spots, recommend measures

Mobile vaccination centre flagged off

Ahead of monsoon, drains to be cleaned in Manesar for the first time

Meanwhile, the DTCP is conducting a survey in the outskirts of the city once again, to identify illegal constructions and developments, said the officials. According to Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, the enforcement team also demolished an illegal shop in Sector 82, and an illegal gate installed on 24 metres road, following complaints by the locals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP