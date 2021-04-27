DTCP registers case against ex-MLA, 5 others over development of illegal colony in Sec 77

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) in Gurugram has registered a case against six persons, including a former city MLA, for developing an illegal colony on five to six acres of land in Sector 77.

The case was registered under sections 10, 7(I), and 7(ii) of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, at the Kherki Daula police station. The case was registered against Praveen Yadav, Deepak Chugh, Manorama, Mahender Sharma, Sombir Jakhar, and former Gurugram MLA Umesh Agarwal, said the police on Tuesday, adding that an investigation is underway.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram, said that they had received a tip-off that a colony was being carved out on five to six acres of land — an institutional area — in Sector 77. “It was revealed during a probe that a notice was already issued against the previous landowner for trying to carve out a colony there. However, the previous owner had ceased the activities, and later sold the land to the present owners,” Bhath said.

The present owners, who were engaged in developing an illegal colony on the land, got a local court notice issued to the DTCP, asking it not to take action against them. “We were alerted by this notice and conducted an inspection. We found that a colony was being developed here, and roads were being laid,” Bhath added.

Following this, the DTCP took legal advice from Anil Yadav, additional advocate general, Haryana, who asked the department to report the matter to the local police. “We again conducted a joint inspection with the revenue department and found that two property dealers, and former MLA Umesh Agarwal were promoting the illegal colony. A complaint was lodged with the police, and a case was registered on Monday,” Bhath said.

According to the DTCP complaint, “Bare perusal of the said report clearly reveals that the above detailed land was sub-divided into plots by laying roads. Six electricity poles were erected. A house was constructed at Khasra No. 758/2, and a park was developed at Khasra No. 760/1. An office and a tower were constructed at Khasra nos. 756/1/1/2, 757, 758, and 761/1/1/2. At the time of spot inspection, construction of roads was on with the help of JCBs and tractors. Labourers were working there,” as per to the FIR.

The DTCP officials said that a road network, electric poles, and an office were constructed on the land. “This is an institutional area and development of an illegal colony can’t be allowed in this area. No permission was taken for developing it. We request the people not to buy plots in such colonies as they could lose money and face penal action,” Bhath said.

A representative of the former MLA, when contacted, did not comment on the matter.

