DTCP removes diesel generators in Sun City, resumes sealing

Gurugram: The enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Thursday removed four community diesel generators installed in a green area near the waterworks in SunCity, Sector 54 along Golf Course road.

DTCP officials said that five generators had been installed without approval and had prompted several complaints. (HT Photos)

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DTCP officials said that five generators had been installed without approval and had prompted several complaints.

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VMK Singh, a local resident, had also raised the issue on grievance portals, including the ‘CM Window’ and ‘PM Window’, following which action was initiated.

Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement ) said that two cranes and two earth moving machines were used to remove the four generators; two 500-kVA units and two 250-kVA units.

“The four generators have been relocated to the premises of a dispensary in Suncity. One 750-kVA unit remains. Directions have been issued to the RWA concerned to remove it at the earliest,” he said.

Madholia said that the department had not granted approval for the generators, which were installed in the green area of ​​the waterworks in violation of the departmental regulations.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate development, the DTCP enforcement team resumed action against commercial activities operating in residential properties in DLF Phase-2. On Thursday, the team sealed four buildings being used for guest houses and other commercial purposes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate development, the DTCP enforcement team resumed action against commercial activities operating in residential properties in DLF Phase-2. On Thursday, the team sealed four buildings being used for guest houses and other commercial purposes. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the team sealed a commercial office operating in a building’s basement, a 16-room guest house and another guest house in a separate residential buildings. It also sealed a 17-room guest house on Akashneem Marg.

The sealing drive resumed after a gap of nearly a month. On November 3, the Supreme Court clarified that it had not granted an interim stay on sealing and demolition action against illegal buildings, despite the matter being under consideration.

Madholia said that the campaign against illegal commercial activities in DLF Phase-2 would continue. Sealing operations are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, with the drive continuing in the coming weeks, he added.