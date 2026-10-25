DTCP takes action against six illegal colonies

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday demolished six unauthorised colonies being developed across Gurugram, including Budhera and Kherki Majra villages, DTCP officials said.

During the drive, enforcement teams demolished boundary walls, plinth-level structures, private offices, sewer lines and earthen road networks across these unauthorised colonies. (HT)

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The drive was carried out with assistance from police officials at the Rajendra Park station.

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According to enforcement officials, the colonies were being developed without due permission from the competent authority. During the drive, enforcement teams demolished boundary walls, plinth-level structures, private offices, sewer lines and earthen road networks across these unauthorised colonies.

Officials said three unauthorised colonies spanning 16 acres near Dwarka expressway were demolished. During the drive in these three colonies, the teams razed around 300 metres of farm boundaries, 10 plinth-level structures (DPCs), two property dealer offices and the entire network of earthen roads.

In Budhera village, officials demolished an unauthorised colony, spread across 10 acres, where farmhouses were being built. They also took down the entire earthen road network there.

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{{^usCountry}} District town planner (enforcement) Amit Madholia said the demolition drive also covered a one-acre unauthorised colony in the revenue estate of Kherki Majra village, where a sewer line and the entire earthen road network was taken down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District town planner (enforcement) Amit Madholia said the demolition drive also covered a one-acre unauthorised colony in the revenue estate of Kherki Majra village, where a sewer line and the entire earthen road network was taken down. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials added that an unauthorised colony spread across two acres in the revenue estate of Gurugram was also demolished. The enforcement team demolished the entire earthen road network, a sewer line and a container office at the site, they added.

“The colonies were being developed without due permission from the competent authority. The owners and dealers sell plots to gullible buyers, who will lose their investment as these don’t have legal permission,” he said, adding that the department has also appealed to buyers to refrain from investing in such colonies.

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DTCP officials said the operation covered a total area of around 29 acres across six unauthorised colonies.