Construction of the Dwarka Expressway service lane has been delayed due to at least 25 electricity poles obstructing the stretch, officials of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said.

Dwarka E-way service lane work delayed as 25 electric poles yet to be moved

Officials said nearly 70% of the work on the 26-kilometer long service lane project has been completed. GMDA is developing service lanes on both sides of the Central Peripheral Road (CPR) corridor to improve connectivity in the city.

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Abhinav Verma, GMDA executive engineer, said the civic body had paid ₹54 lakh to Dakhsin Haryana Bijli Vibhag Nigam (DHBVN) in 2025 for shifting the poles.

“Construction of the service lanes is being severely affected due to these electricity poles. The remaining work has been stalled as the poles are yet to be relocated,” he added.

GMDA officials said they aim to complete the construction of the service lanes before the monsoon season for the convenience ease of commuters.

“The deadline was September 2026, however, we have asked the agency to complete it before the monsoon season. Once the poles are shifted, work will resume in the affected areas.”

GMDA officials said that it is imperative that the construction work is completed before monsoon as rains could further delay the progress.

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{{^usCountry}} Manoj Kumar, executive engineer at DHBVN, said the department has been removing electric poles as per payments made by GMDA. “We are removing these poles from time to time. We will be connecting with GMDA regarding it,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manoj Kumar, executive engineer at DHBVN, said the department has been removing electric poles as per payments made by GMDA. “We are removing these poles from time to time. We will be connecting with GMDA regarding it,” he added. {{/usCountry}}