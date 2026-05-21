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Eight injured in clash after road-rage for overtaking on Delhi-Mumbai E-way

Injured persons were taken to hospital with cuts and bruises after police teams intervened to separate the groups.

Published on: May 21, 2026 06:44 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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At least eight people were injured in a clash between two groups in the Jaisinghpur area following a road-rage incident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday evening, police said.

Eight injured in clash after road-rage for overtaking on Delhi-Mumbai E-way

The violence began when two Jaisinghpur residents, returning after a plot registry in Chilawali village, were climbing onto the expressway when another car allegedly attempted to overtake them rashly, police said. An argument broke out and escalated into a scuffle. The four occupants of the other car then contacted relatives and friends in Chilawali, after which 10 to 12 men armed with rods and sticks reached the spot in multiple cars and motorcycles, they added. The Jaisinghpur duo similarly called for reinforcements, leading to a full-fledged clash between the two groups.

A senior police officer said most of the eight injured were from Jaisinghpur. “We had received an alert from the police control room, after which emergency response vehicles and police teams had reached the spot and separated both sides,” he said.

 
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