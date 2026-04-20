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‘Fake’ mounjaro injections worth 56 lakh seized in Gurugram; 2 held

Haryana FDA and police seized ₹56.15 lakh worth of spurious Mounjaro injections, arresting two and uncovering a counterfeit drug operation.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 04:30 am IST
By Abhishek Bhatia, Gurugram
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The Haryana Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in coordination with local police, busted an alleged racket involving spurious Mounjaro injections and seized stocks worth around 56.15 lakh after intercepting a vehicle in DLF Phase-IV on Saturday evening, officials said.

Officials said the CEO failed to produce any valid licence for stocking or sale (Photo for representation)

A joint team laid a trap near HUDA City Centre Metro Station and intercepted a car around 6.30pm–7.25pm based on a tip-off about the illegal stocking and sale of the drug. Two persons were arrested. The driver told officials he was a cabbie hired in Delhi for 1,000, while the passenger, a medical representative, was found carrying multiple strengths of Mounjaro injections.

Amandeep Chauhan, drug control officer of the FDA Haryana’s Gurugram wing, said samples were collected and the accused handed over to police. “Based on a tip-off and billing information, the consignment was tracked, and a medical representative of a private firm with no permission to supply such injections was detained. Later, the CEO of the firm was also held in Sector 62 for further questioning,” Chauhan said.

According to the European Medicines Agency, Mounjaro is used to treat type 2 diabetes and for weight management at doctor’s discretion.

[With agency inputs]

 
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