Faridabad murder: Husband allegedly locked pregnant wife inside home for months

The 23-year-old pregnant woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband at their Faridabad home on Thursday had been routinely locked inside the house for up to 10 hours while he was at work because he suspected her of having an extramarital affair, police said on Saturday.

Investigators said the accused routinely confined his wife, while family alleged dowry demands and controlling behaviour after marriage. (File photo)

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Investigators said the suspect, Amit Gupta, 26, who remains absconding, allegedly forced his wife, Neha Kumari’s, head into a bucket of water before fleeing. Police said he had been routinely locking her inside their newly constructed house in Panchsheel Colony Part II until he stopped going to the office last week. A senior police officer, privy to the investigation, said Gupta left for his job as a graphic designer in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi, between 8.30 am and 9 am and returned around 7 pm.

“Family members disclosed that he had recently started locking the main door from outside while leaving to ensure that neither his wife could venture out nor anyone could come in to meet her due to his suspicion. She had shared this development with her family members but never resisted,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} “Neighbours had also corroborated that Neha, who was six months pregnant, used to remain locked inside their newly built house. He didn’t even allow his wife to visit the market alone,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Neighbours had also corroborated that Neha, who was six months pregnant, used to remain locked inside their newly built house. He didn’t even allow his wife to visit the market alone,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Neha had never approached them or any women’s protection agency regarding the alleged confinement or harassment and had kept most of her marital disputes hidden even from her family.

Dilip Kumar, the victim’s brother-in-law, told HT the family had repeatedly intervened to resolve disputes that began within two months of the couple’s April 30, 2025, wedding. “Gupta’s behaviour had improved, but once again he had started locking his wife at home... He also pressured her to ask her father for gifting him an air conditioner and other household items,” he said.

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Kumar said Neha called her sister Nibha at 10.50 am on Thursday to discuss financial difficulties after Gupta again refused to go to the office despite his lunch being packed. “My wife clearly heard heated arguments... She called them repeatedly, but none responded,” he said. Gupta later allegedly informed his uncle that he had killed Neha. The relative reached the house, found her dead and alerted the family.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said Neha’s father purchased the land but registered it in Gupta’s name under his pressure and also built the house for the couple. He said a medical board conducted the autopsy on Saturday, and the detailed report is awaited.

On the complaint of Neha’s father Vijay Prasad, Palla police registered an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Gupta, who remains on the run, Yadav said.