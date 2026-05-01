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Faridabad Police arrest man for killing woman in Ballabgarh

Faridabad Police arrest man for killing woman in Ballabgarh

Published on: May 01, 2026 10:21 pm IST
PTI |
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Faridabad, Faridabad Police has arrested a man on Friday for allegedly killing his a woman, whose body was found in Ballabgarh last week, police said.

Faridabad Police arrest man for killing woman in Ballabgarh

The police arrested Beeru, 36, near Lakhani Chowk, Mujesar. He is a resident of Kheri Murar village in Rewari district and works with a private company in Faridabad, they said.

According to the police, the woman's body was found in Ballabgarh's Adarsh vegetable market on April 22. Following the post-mortem, the police registered a murder case at the Ballabgarh City Police Station and identified her as Feroza alias Aarti, 44, a native of West Bengal.

During the investigation, it was revealed she had a court marriage in 2000, but, for the last 13 years, she has been living with the accused's brother, Sunny. police said.

According to the police, after Sunny's death, Beeru, whose wife left him four years ago, came in friendship with her.

The police are further questioning the accused, the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
ballabgarh faridabad murder case
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