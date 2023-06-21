Manesar firing: Gangster’s father arrested from Gurugram

The father of the Canada-based gangster Lipin Nehra was arrested from Vatika Chowk in Gurugram on Monday night for his alleged involvement in the Manesar liquor shop shooting in which one person died while two others were injured, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect, Dayaram Nehra, 49, has at least five criminal cases against him, including that of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, scuffle, illegal liquor trade, and others. They said that all these cases are registered at Sector 9, Bilaspur and Pataudi police stations.

Police said that the Manesar crime branch unit arrested the suspect after they received inputs that he was near Vatika Chowk.

Investigators said that gangster Lipin Nehra had threatened the liquor shop owner on the behest of his father. Nehra called Kuldeep Singh, the owner of Discovery Wines, and threatened him to handover his shop at Panchgaon Chowk to Dayaram. When he refused, two suspects reached the shop at around 8.30pm on June 16 and fired at least two dozen rounds.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said that they have come to know that Dayaram had successfully captured another liquor shop in Manesar a year back.

“The shop was allotted to a businessman after the state government’s auction. However, that businessman had never approached us to inform that he had been threatened,” he said, adding that police are verifying facts regarding the case.

The officer said that they were investigating to ascertain Lipin Nehra’s role in the capture of the second businessman’s store.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the suspect is on a two-day police remand for detailed interrogation. “Crime branch team members were trying to extract all available details about Dayaram and his son’s activities,” he said.

This is the second arrest in the case after Rohit Gadaria, 21, was arrested from Dabodha in Farrukhnagar on Sunday night. Gadaria had driven two suspects, Deepak Nagar and Saurabh, on a motorcycle to execute their plan on Nehra’s direction from Canada. Police said both suspects were still on the run.