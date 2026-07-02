F’bad: Man injured after Scorpio runs him over, pins him against wall

A 26-year-old man was critically injured after he was allegedly mowed down by a Scorpio and crushed against a wall during a group clash in Sirohi village in Faridabad, police said on Thursday.

Investigators identified the victim as Mohammad Sadique alias Shahbaz, a resident of Sirohi village. (Shutterstock)

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Investigators identified the victim as Mohammad Sadique alias Shahbaz, a resident of Sirohi village.

Police said Sadique suffered fractures to his spine, limbs and several other parts of his body, besides a severe head injury, and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Faridabad. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the Scorpio mowing down the victim before crashing into a wall.

Police said two men from the rival group, Mohammad Aslam and Mohammad Nafees, both residents of Dhauj, also sustained minor injuries, including bruises and cuts, in the clash.

While locals claimed the violence stemmed from suspicion that Sadique had tipped off police about the rival group’s alleged criminal activities, leading to a raid by an anti-vehicle theft team of Yamuna Nagar police, Faridabad police denied the allegation.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the clash took place on the Sirohi-Bijopur road between 2pm and 3pm on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the clash took place on the Sirohi-Bijopur road between 2pm and 3pm on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the Scorpio driver, identified as 24-year-old Mohammad Tehsim of Dhauj, has been arrested.

“The car used in the crime has also been recovered. He was produced before a court and taken on police remand for detailed interrogation,” Yadav said.

Yadav said Sadique had a heated argument with Mohammad Wasim on Wednesday afternoon.

“Wasim contacted his family members, including his nephew Tehsim. Around 10 to 12 suspects arrived at the spot in a Scorpio and on motorcycles, leading to an intense group clash after a scuffle with Sadique,” he said.

Investigators said Sadique and others from Sirohi pelted stones at the rival group and assaulted them with rods and sticks. They also damaged the Scorpio and dragged Tehsim, who was behind the wheel, out of the vehicle when he allegedly attempted to ram them.

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Police said the violence continued for around 10 to 15 minutes, during which Tehsim drove the Scorpio across adjoining fields and the road while chasing members of the rival group. During the chase, he allegedly spotted Sadique in front of the vehicle and accelerated towards him.

Investigators said Sadique climbed onto the road in an attempt to save himself, but Tehsim allegedly drove the Scorpio onto the road, hit him and continued driving before crashing into the wall of a house. The impact pinned and crushed Sadique against the wall.

“Soon after, all the suspects fled the spot, including Tehsim’s associate seated beside him. Tehsim reversed the Scorpio and also escaped,” an investigator said.

On the complaint of Sadique’s brother, Mohammad Shaharyaar, police registered an FIR against at least 12 suspects under Sections 109(1) (murder), 191(2) (rioting) and 189(2) (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dhauj police station on Wednesday.

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A counter FIR was also registered against Sadique and others under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the BNS.