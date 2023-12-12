‘Fed biscuits like dog, given food once a day’: Gurugram minor help's mother

Police are yet to arrest a woman and her two sons who allegedly held their 13-year-old domestic help captive and tortured her at their residence in Gurugram’s Sector-57 for nearly four months, three days after a first information report (FIR) was registered against them, people aware of the case said on Monday.

The mother alleged the employer and her sons used to hit her daughter’s knee caps with a hammer due to which she suffered severe pain. (File)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime against women) Virender Vij said that the three suspects were questioned for several hours on Sunday. “However, none of them has been arrested yet. Investigation is in progress and nothing more could be disclosed at present,” he added.

On Monday, the victim’s mother cited the ordeal narrated by her daughter, and said, “The woman used to feed biscuits to my daughter like dogs by throwing them on the floor and asking her to pick them up. At the same time, she made her dog charge and bite her. She used to pour cleaning acid on my daughter’s palms while mopping, and gave her food only once a day.”

She added, “I waited multiple times for hours outside the family’s house to meet my daughter. But the women kept saying that she was not at home. When my daughter started working for them in June, everything was normal for the first two months. She was even paid. But later, we were not allowed to meet or talk to her.”

She added that she assumed the woman and her two sons probably killed her daughter when she could not contact her after July.

The mother also alleged the employer and her sons used to hit her daughter’s knee caps with a hammer due to which she suffered severe pain.

“The woman had uprooted her hair and used to record her videos by stripping her naked and asking her two sons to touch her,” she alleged.

Police officers aware of the matter said that they are waiting for the medical examination report of the minor and for doctors to declare her fit for giving a statement to proceed with the investigation.

They said that there was an ambiguity over the girl’s age as her mother had initially told them that she was 13 years old, but later said that she may be 17 or 18 years old.

Soniya Yadav, Gurugram child welfare committee member, said that they will write to the Gurugram chief medical officer for carrying out medical investigation to determine her actual age.

The minor girl is currently undergoing treatment at the Sector-10 government hospital for acid burn injuries, cuts and dog bites, said investigators.

“She is expected to be discharged from the hospital after two days, following which we will offer her counselling, and find out the truth. We will also write to the labour inspector to take action against the family,” Yadav said, adding that they were closely monitoring the development in the case.

Investigators said that after the FIR was registered against the trio on Saturday, they fled after locking their apartment.

A senior police official added that the employer and her two sons were tracked down and brought to the women’s police station after her contact number was taken from a retired army major and his wife who rescued the minor from captivity on Friday.

The minor’s mother used to work for the couple, living in a condominium in Sector-57, till six months ago, and had sought their help to rescue her on Thursday night.