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Five arrested for extorting men using dating app

Five suspects were arrested in Rajasthan for blackmailing men via dating apps, extorting around ₹10,000 to ₹45,000 from at least 400 victims.

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:56 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Five suspects were arrested from Karauli in Rajasthan for blackmailing and extorting men through dating apps and social media platforms, Faridabad police said on Thursday.

All five were sent to judicial custody on Monday after custodial interrogation. (Shutterstock)

Faridabad police said they were trying to trace the gang for the last four months and arrested them on May 8. All five were sent to judicial custody on Monday after custodial interrogation.

According to investigators one of the suspects used to imitate voices of woman during phone calls with the victims. The suspects, all men, are all aged between 21 and 24 years.

Police said that the suspects recorded the private videos of the victims over video calls and blackmailed them into transferring money into mule bank accounts.

A senior police officer, privy to the investigation, said that the arrests are related to an FIR filed by a 28-year-old Faridabad resident who was extorted by the gang through a dating app in January this year.

“They always extorted small amounts ranging between 10,000 to 15,000,” he said.

 
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