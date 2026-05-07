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Four held for kidnapping, extorting man lured via dating app in Gurugram

Police said the accused assaulted the victim near Kasan hills and forced an online transfer after abducting him in a car.

Published on: May 07, 2026 05:13 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Four men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a 22-year-old man, assaulting him and forcing him to transfer money after allegedly luring him to a meet up via a dating application in Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.

Investigators said the accused allegedly committed the crime to arrange money for drug consumption and used a rented car. (File photo)

According to police, the complainant, who lives on rent in Kasan village near Manesar, stated that he was standing outside his accommodation around 12.15am on Monday when four men in a white Maruti Suzuki Swift intercepted him and forced him to get inside.

Police said the accused drove the victim to an isolated area near the Kasan hills, where they allegedly assaulted him and demanded 50,000, threatening to kill him if he failed to pay.

Investigators said the accused snatched the victim’s mobile phone, obtained its password and forcibly transferred 2,500 through an online payment scanner before the complainant managed to escape and approach police. Officials said the accused had first contacted the victim through a dating application and used the interaction to lure him into meeting them.

 
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