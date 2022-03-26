Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram News
gurugram news

Four issue fake ID cards for entry to Surajkund mela, arrested

The police on Friday arrested four men for allegedly making fake identity (ID) cards in the ongoing Surajkund International Crafts Mela
Four issue fake ID cards for entry to Surajkund mela, arrested
Published on Mar 26, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The police on Friday arrested four men for allegedly making fake identity (ID) cards in the ongoing Surajkund International Crafts Mela.

The four suspects have been identified as Ravi Kumar, Tanuj Singh, Shivam and Indraveer, said police.

According to a complaint filed by Pratap Sharma, chief fair administrator in the Haryana Tourism department, only one owner and one helper are allowed to work at the stalls, but it came to light that more than two employees were present in a few stalls. He alleged that when tourism officials inspected their cards, they were found to be fake.

“A QR code is printed on all the ID cards but when officials scanned them, everyone’s QR code was found to be the same. The ID cards of five employees working at stall numbers 998, 365 and 825 were found to be fake,” said Sharma in his complaint.

A case was registered at Surajkund police station and all the four suspects have been arrested.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime) said, “During their questioning, it came to light that all the four suspects were involved in making fake IDs. To procure the ID cards, the stall operators contacted Ravi and his associates, who took 800 to 1,000 for the fake cards on the pretext of tourism department fees. A cybercafé operator in Ballabhgarh printed fake ID cards”.

The suspects are in police custody and teams have been formed to arrest the cybercafé owner, who is still at large

