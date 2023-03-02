G20 workshop to discuss impact of corruption on women’s lives, chalk out solutions

For the first time, India has initiated a study on the impact of corruption on women in society, and that aspect will be actively discussed during the G20 workshop on anti-corruption, which got underway in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Gurugram, India-March 01, 2023: Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh address a press conference during the inaugural session of the Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting under the G-20 Summit in Leela hotel at Ambience Mall, in Gurugram, India, on wednesday, 01 March 2023. (Photo/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Radha Chauhan, secretary of the department of personnel and training, said, “A study has been carried out on how corruption impacts women in different roles and their lives. It will be discussed in detail during the workshop and measures will be suggested to mitigate the impact.”

The department of personnel and training (DoPT) is organising the first anti-corruption working group meeting of the G20 in the city. The event will conclude on March 3.

Chauhan said sharing of financial data and information to fight global corruption is high on the agenda of governments and agencies participating in the first G20 workshop on anti-corruption.

“The key focus is on sharing financial and other data available with different countries. Analysis and interpretation of this data will help in unraveling financial crimes and curbing corruption. These are being taken up actively and will help in prevention of cyber frauds and siphoning off of funds by economic offenders, who are using digital means to hide this information,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister of state for personnel and public grievances Dr Jitendra Singh said his government is serious about leveraging the power of information, communication and technology to combat corruption. “We are also focussed on ensuring that women are given leadership positions so that their talent and abilities are utilised to the maximum. This government has ensured that women get representation in spheres, where they were not present earlier,” he said.

Singh also appreciated the work being done by the Haryana government, which has embraced technology and launched several initiatives to provide services to the people digitally. “These initiatives have improved governance and helped in curbing corruption significantly,” he said.

Delegates 30 countries and nine international organisations will deliberate on measures to curb corruption during the three-day workshop, said the minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}