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Gangster Kaushal’s 50 crore illegal property bulldozed in Gurugram

Gangster Kaushal’s ₹50 crore illegal property bulldozed in Gurugram

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 06:54 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, The Gurugram police, in coordination with the district administration, on Wednesday intensified their crackdown on organised crime by bulldozing illegal properties linked to gangster Kaushal Chaudhary and drug trafficker Bhajan Lal alias Gajepal, officials said.

Gangster Kaushal’s 50 crore illegal property bulldozed in Gurugram

In Naharpur Rupa village, police razed illegal structures linked to 45-year-old gangster Chaudhary, reclaiming around 1,500 square yards of land worth nearly 50 crore belonging to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran .

Police said Chaudhary, a resident of the village, has 37 criminal cases registered against him, including murder, robbery, extortion and ransom. He is also implicated in the high-profile murders of Harjeet Kaur , the mother of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and her bodyguard Karanveer Singh in Punjab.

According to police, jailed Chaudhary entered the world of crime to avenge his brother's murder and settle a land dispute, and now operates his gang internationally in collaboration with the Bambiha syndicate.

His wife, Manisha Chaudhary, also known as the "Lady Don", is in jail.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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