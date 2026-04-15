Gurugram, The Gurugram police, in coordination with the district administration, on Wednesday intensified their crackdown on organised crime by bulldozing illegal properties linked to gangster Kaushal Chaudhary and drug trafficker Bhajan Lal alias Gajepal, officials said.

Gangster Kaushal’s ₹ 50 crore illegal property bulldozed in Gurugram

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Naharpur Rupa village, police razed illegal structures linked to 45-year-old gangster Chaudhary, reclaiming around 1,500 square yards of land worth nearly ₹50 crore belonging to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran .

Police said Chaudhary, a resident of the village, has 37 criminal cases registered against him, including murder, robbery, extortion and ransom. He is also implicated in the high-profile murders of Harjeet Kaur , the mother of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and her bodyguard Karanveer Singh in Punjab.

According to police, jailed Chaudhary entered the world of crime to avenge his brother's murder and settle a land dispute, and now operates his gang internationally in collaboration with the Bambiha syndicate.

His wife, Manisha Chaudhary, also known as the "Lady Don", is in jail.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the couple married seven years ago after Chaudhary separated from his first wife. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the couple married seven years ago after Chaudhary separated from his first wife. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He is also considered a rival of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is also considered a rival of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the encroached land in Naharpur Rupa had been identified during ongoing monitoring of criminal assets. The property was allegedly occupied at Chaudhary's behest, with money used to fund criminal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the encroached land in Naharpur Rupa had been identified during ongoing monitoring of criminal assets. The property was allegedly occupied at Chaudhary's behest, with money used to fund criminal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, police demolished Bhajan's illegal property in Fazilpur Jharsa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, police demolished Bhajan's illegal property in Fazilpur Jharsa. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bhajan, who is involved in drug trafficking, faces multiple criminal cases and is currently under prosecution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhajan, who is involved in drug trafficking, faces multiple criminal cases and is currently under prosecution. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nodal officer RS Bath, who was present as duty magistrate during the action, said the state government has directed strict action against criminals to dismantle their financial networks and ensure a safer environment across Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nodal officer RS Bath, who was present as duty magistrate during the action, said the state government has directed strict action against criminals to dismantle their financial networks and ensure a safer environment across Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A police spokesperson said such actions would continue as part of sustained efforts to monitor and act against illegal properties linked to organised crime. "This sends a clear message that illegal construction and black money will not be tolerated," he said. COR {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police spokesperson said such actions would continue as part of sustained efforts to monitor and act against illegal properties linked to organised crime. "This sends a clear message that illegal construction and black money will not be tolerated," he said. COR {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON