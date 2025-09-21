Gangster Nandal suspected to be operating from London: Haryana STF

Gangster Deepak Nandal, who orchestrated the firing on a builder’s office in Sector 45 on Thursday night, is suspected to be operating from London, officials of Haryana police special task force (STF) said on Saturday. Armed police personnel have been deployed at the office in Sector 45 where four suspected shooters had opened fire at least 30 bulltes said officials. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Officials said that Nandal had left India somewhere in 2023 and lived in Dubai before shifting to London from where he is suspected to be operating his gang in Gurugram and other parts of the national capital region and Haryana.

IG (STF) B Satheesh Balan said that Nandal had used his original passport to escape out of India. “We will find him no matter in which country he hides. We have arrested more than 10 of his gang members after he opened fire on a singer and murdered his associate in the city in the last two months. Those involved in the firing on the realtor’s office will also be caught soon,” Balan said.

He said STF is already working to dismantle his entire gang operating in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. STF officials said that they are gathering all the background details of Nandal and his criminal antecedents.

Meanwhile, police said that armed police personnel have been deployed at the office in Sector 45 where four suspected shooters had opened fire at least 30 rounds between 9.20pm and 9.30pm on Thursday on Nandal’s direction after financial dispute over ₹30 lakh with one relative of the firm owners, who is currently settled in New Zealand.

Before Thursday night’s firing, Nandal’s involvement surfaced in the firing incident on Haryanvi pop singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria while he was travelling in Sector 71 on July 14 followed by murder of his close aid and financier Rohit Shokeen at Sector 77 on August 4 over financial disputes with them.

A senior police official said that hours before Shokeen was murdered, Nandal had rang him from London over WhatsApp asking him to reach near Palm Hills society Sector 77 for collecting ₹60 lakh which he had lent him several years back and was asking to repay the money.

“As soon as Shokeen reached there from his residence in Kamruddin Nagar, Delhi, two motorcycle-borne assailants fired more than 25 bullets on him resulting in his death,” he said.

The officer said that Nandal’s previous criminal cases were yet not established and they were gathering details from Delhi police and different parts of Haryana to prepare a detailed dossier for initiating necessary action against him.