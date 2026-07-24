Gangster supplying weapons to Hry-based gang arrested with foreign pistols

A Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) team arrested a gangster from Palwal and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunitions, officials said on Thursday. The accused was a key weapons supplier for Neeraj Faridpuria gang.

The pistols and cartridges seized by police. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused is a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He was carrying a ₹50,000 reward announced by the UP Police in connection with an attempted murder case in Bulandshahr registered on May 15, STF officials said.

Police recovered a Glock pistol, a PX-3 Chinese pistol, a revolver, a country-made pistol, a double-barrel gun and 230 live rounds of different bores from various locations in Palwal based on his disclosure.Cartridges of PX-3 were also smuggled from abroad.

Preetpal Sangwan, STF DSP (Gurugram unit), the accused and his associate, who hailed Ganniki in Palwal, were arrested on Saturday after their names surfaced in an arms smuggling case registered at Mundkati police station on July 3.

“He was taken on two-day police remand, during which he led the police to a Glock, a revolver and 226 cartridges on Sunday,” he said. The accused was again taken on three-day remand, during which the remaining arms and ammunition were recovered.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The accused disclosed details of all the persons who had supplied him arms and ammunition. Raids are being conducted at various locations to arrest them,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The accused disclosed details of all the persons who had supplied him arms and ammunition. Raids are being conducted at various locations to arrest them,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police said he was one of the main weapons suppliers of the Neeraj Faridpuria gang. “He was released from a UP jail in 2024 and stayed in Palwal as he feared getting killed in a police encounter in his state,” he said.

STF officials said he has 17 cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion, illegal firearms smuggling and possession, criminal intimidation and others registered against him, of which 15 are in UP and one each are in Nuh and Palwal in Haryana.

Officials said the accused entered the crime world in 2012 when his father was shot dead by rivals over a political rivalry while being taken to a court in Aligarh. Police said the recovered weapons were allegedly meant to be used against his rivals in UP and supplied to the gang members.