Ggm MP urges NHAI to expedite work on Pataudi-Rewari road project

Gurugram: Gurugram Member of Parliament (MP) and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Thursday took stock of the ongoing construction work of the Pataudi-Rewari highway, which is being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The minister asked the authority to expedite work on the road infrastructure project so that it can be completed in accordance with the November 2023 deadline.

The 46.1km-long highway project being developed by the NHAI will connect Gurugram city with Pataudi and Rewari. The project comprises 81 culverts, 23 underpasses, one railway overbridge and two flyovers, sources said.

“This highway project is very crucial as it will connect three important locations in south Haryana and is also part of the prestigious road project launched by the NHAI. Work on the project should be expedited so that we meet the November 2023 deadline,” Singh said.

NHAI project director, Dheeraj Singh, apprised the Gurugram MP about 168 structures alongside the highway that have been demolished. He said that the owners of these structures received compensation but were hesitant to remove them. He informed the minister that the demolitions were carried out in the last three days.

The project director also informed the minister about 48 remaining structures along the highway whose owners are not entitled to compensation and a detailed report has been sent to the public works department (PWD) for further action. He also said that work was delayed due to a construction ban by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), but the NHAI will accelerate the pace of work in the coming months to ensure that the deadline is met.

Senior officials present during the inspection included NHAI technical manager Vikas Mittal and Pataudi sub-divisional magistrate Pradeep Kumar.

Later, the Union minister visited the nearby villages of Pahadi, Gadaipir, Sherpur, Dadawas, Bapaas and Daultabad, where he assured the local residents that there will be no shortage of funds for the development of their villages.

