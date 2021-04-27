G’gram admin urges all medical professionals to help in Covid care

The Gurugram administration has appealed to private doctors, retired medical professionals, and MBBS students to come forward and help in managing Covid-19 cases as the work for increasing bed facilities continues amid the rise in the coronavirus cases, the officials said on Tuesday.

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said, “Right now, what we need are medical professionals, hospitals, and oxygen. We will be operating makeshift hospitals in the coming days and are planning to increase the bed capacity drastically. It is an appeal to all the healthcare workers to come forward and help us... We will need more doctors. This is an extraordinary time, which demands such extraordinary measures.”

The district administration, through social media, put out an appeal on Tuesday, saying, “The Gurugram administration requests for volunteer doctors, nurses, and MBBS students who are fit and willing to be available to provide services in the public health facilities. We appeal to all such doctors to come forward at this hour of need. You could be a retired government, armed forces medical services, or a private doctor. We will be immensely grateful for your support to help us treat our residents.”

The appeal further mentioned that people who wish to contribute and be a part of this mission to serve Covid-positive patients can register themselves on the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1gj1lSw5l7kChkmYSXhop2d886IKjonc0ikuQ_Q-nK8I/viewform?edit_requested=true. Oxygen supply is also being increased along with beds in the district, Garg said. He also appealed to the public to not panic and start finding hospitals if they test positive.

“We are following three basic steps: Establishing macro containment zones and ensuring strict enforcement to contain the spread of the virus. Secondly, we are working to increase the oxygen allocation for Gurugram, and adding more beds to our health infrastructure... But while these activities are being carried out, I want to appeal to the people to not panic, while seeking beds in hospitals or monitoring their health conditions at home. I also appeal to them to not stock up basic medicines, oxygen meters, and other medical equipment as the patients who really need these may not get it on time,” Garg added.

The officials also said that the district administration and the health department are setting up new hospital beds, but access to the public might get delayed till oxygen allocation of the district is increased. At present, Gurugram has an allocation of 35 metric tonnes of medical oxygen.

“We are setting up excess beds amid the rise in the cases, but till our oxygen allocation is not increased, the opening of these new centres is also getting delayed, because if something unfortunate happens to the patients, then it will be difficult to manage the situation,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

Gurugram crossed the active caseload of 29,000 mark with 3,684 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and reported 10 deaths. The recovery rate in the district is at 72.74%, while the fatality rate stands at 0.40%.

