GMDA 8th authority meeting: GMDA to give water connectivity, improve metro, construct key flyover at Bakhtawar Chowk

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday approved the laying of new drinking water pipelines in 58 sectors, improving metro connectivity, increasing use of recycled water and several infrastructure projects.

The approvals were made during the body’s eighth annual meeting at the Public Works Department rest house in Gurugram. Chief minister M L Khattar chaired the meeting.

Six main projects, including the Bakhtawar Chowk flyover, were approved along with smaller projects for smart city and GIS divisions.

The approved budget projected an expenditure of over ₹1,848 crores in the financial year 2021-22 and receipts estimated at ₹1,213 crores during the same fiscal. It also estimated a deficit of ₹634.45 crores that the state government will compensate.

Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer (CEO) of GMDA said, “Apart from decisions to increase the earnings of GMDA, the chief minister gave approval to many projects. One of the main projects approved was increased storage of raw water from three to six days at three of our water treatment plants. This will help in us in giving water to locals for six days, if water supply gets affected from canals. By August, we will also be able to complete laying of drinking water pipelines in 58 new sectors through which 500,000 residents will get water.”

The authority also received approval for construction of an urban forest in the Aravallis of Sikandarpur-Chakkarpur stretch of the city, as a means to increase green area in Gurugram. The body will also be working on a project for de-silting and repairing of a 135-km long sewage network of the city.

It was also decided to route the external developmental charge (EDC, which homebuyers have to pay) collected by Gurugram district administration to the GMDA from April 1.

Addressing media after the meeting, chief minister Khattar said, “Today (Friday) we reviewed the previous development projects and several new important decisions were taken. First key decision is that EDC funds which till now on used to be deposited with the state government will directly go to GMDA. This was important as due to the double process funds for development works would get affected, so a one-time solution has been made.”

The chief minister further said that of the 2% stamp duty collected by the district administration for registration of properties, 1% will go to GMDA for all property registration done in the authority limits.

Speaking further on decisions taken during the meeting, the chief minister said, “Till now, 30% of the recycled water was being re-used but from now 60% of recycled water will be reused. This water can be used for horticulture or industries, but pressure on fresh water will be reduced.”

Four key road and infrastructural development projects underway at Huda City Centre, Mahavir Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk and Umang Bharadwaj chowk; will be completed and inaugurated by August this year.

Apart from this, discussions were also held on connecting the lines of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Gurugram Rapid Metro and Dwarka Express-Way Metro. The chief minister said that detailed reports have been made and sent to the Central government for further approval.

The authority also got approval for setting up a fire station on a two and half acres land in Manesar.

The authority will also be setting up a new monitoring system in the city through drone cameras as part of the new GIS project. This will be used for monitoring illegal colonies along with keeping a check on pollution (by checking open burning of waste).