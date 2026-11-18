GMDA finalises ₹225 crore plan for flyover, underpass at Ardee City Chowk
According to the design prepared by a consultancy firm, the flyover will begin near Paras Hospital on the Golf Course Road side, cross Ardee City Chowk and the Kanhai traffic signal, and connect to the main road separating sectors 51 and 52
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has finalised the detailed project report (DPR) for a flyover and an underpass at Ardee City Chowk, a busy intersection connecting sectors 43, 44, 52 and 52A. The two structures, estimated to cost ₹225 crore, are aimed at easing congestion at the junction, which handles around 100,000 vehicles daily.
According to the design prepared by a consultancy firm, the flyover will begin near Paras Hospital on the Golf Course Road side, cross Ardee City Chowk and the Kanhai traffic signal, and connect to the main road separating sectors 51 and 52. The approximately 1.4km-long flyover will have a single-pillar design, with three lanes in each direction.
Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA, said the flyover would bypass the traffic signals near Paras Hospital and Kanhai Chowk, ensuring that motorists do not encounter another signal immediately after descending from it.
Ardee City Chowk is a major junction for commuters travelling between IFFCO Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road and the Gurugram-Sohna Road.
Despite a signal cycle of 90 seconds, motorists often have to wait through two or three cycles to cross the intersection during peak traffic hours.
The junction also poses difficulties for motorists travelling from Sector 45 towards Golf Course Road, who currently have to take a detour towards Millennium City Centre and make a U-turn. GMDA officials said the proposed structures would eliminate this detour and allow signal-free movement along the two main roads passing through the intersection, on the lines of Golf Course Road.
“A three-lane underpass and a flyover will be constructed at Ardee City Chowk, at an estimated cost of approximately ₹225 crore. Once these projects are completed, the issue of traffic congestion at this intersection will be resolved,” Godara said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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