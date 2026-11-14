GMDA finalises ₹850-crore tender for Vatika Chowk interchange
The official added that the interchange had been designed to minimise the need for additional land acquisition
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has finalised the tender for construction of a ₹850-crore cloverleaf interchange at Vatika Chowk, which will connect the proposed elevated Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) with the existing elevated Sohna Road. Bids for the project are expected to be invited soon, officials said.
A senior GMDA official said the proposed two-level interchange would facilitate uninterrupted movement of vehicles between the elevated Sohna Road and the proposed elevated SPR stretches connecting Ghata to Vatika Chowk and Vatika Chowk to the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48).
“The tender for construction of a cloverleaf interchange at Vatika Chowk which will allow seamless connectivity between Sohna elevated road, and proposed elevated SPR road has been finalised. The interchange will be constructed at a cost of ₹850 crore. Roads on both sides will be constructed upto one kilometres so that the interchange gets connected to the proposed elevated SPR road. The tender is likely to be floated soon,” the official said.
The official added that the interchange had been designed to minimise the need for additional land acquisition.
According to GMDA officials, the proposed interchange will improve connectivity between Faridabad Road, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road and the Dwarka Expressway through the elevated SPR network.
“Commuters coming from Faridabad can move towards Sohna Highway, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, towards Gurugram and towards NH 48 without having to leave the elevated road. The requirement of additional land for construction of cloverleaf has been minimised,” another official said.
GMDA has already floated a ₹776-crore tender for construction of the elevated SPR stretch from Vatika Chowk to NH-48. The proposed corridor will have entry and exit ramps at key junctions to facilitate smoother traffic movement.
Officials said the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed elevated stretch between Ghata and Vatika Chowk is also being prepared and is expected to be finalised within three to four months.
The interchange at Vatika Chowk is intended to connect the two proposed elevated SPR stretches with the existing Sohna Road elevated corridor, allowing vehicles to move between the major routes without negotiating the junction at ground level.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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