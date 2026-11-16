GMDA installs public smoking area on MG road as pilot project
Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has set up a dedicated smoking zone cabin near the MG Road metro station as part of the broader effort to develop the stretch into an “iconic road”
Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has set up a dedicated smoking zone cabin near the MG Road metro station as part of the broader effort to develop the stretch into an “iconic road”.
According to GMDA officials, the rest of the road, other than the 10x10 feet glass cabin, will be a smoke-free zone and violators will be penalised.
Officials said the purpose of the enclosed smoking space is to ensure that walkways and footpaths on the road remain smoke- and litter-free.
“The cabin is part of the initiative to develop iconic roads in the city under the ‘30 Days Challenge’ launched by the state government on October 8 to improve 100 city roads. This cabin is a pilot project currently in progress. The final costs are still being assessed,” an official stated.
While GMDA will handle the installation of future cabins based on public response and directions from higher authorities, municipal authorities will be responsible for their ongoing maintenance and cleanliness, officials said.
RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) of Gurugram, said these cabins are being installed to protect non-smokers and prevent littering on public roads. This is a pilot project that may be replicated on other roads across the city, Bhath said.
Meanwhile, the initiative has drawn mixed reactions on social media. While some users praised the move, others highlighted an urgent need for public conveniences, such as washrooms, suggesting authorities prioritise those amenities. Questions were also raised regarding how authorities plan to ensure smokers use only the designated spaces.
Additionally, GMDA has identified 27 road stretches for improvement under the state government’s 30-day challenge. Under this plan, 20 master roads are being upgraded as model roads, and seven key stretches, including MG Road, are being developed as iconic roads.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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