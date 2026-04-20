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GMDA invites bids for CCTV audit in Phase II surveillance expansion

2,758 cameras at 258 sites to be audited; network to link 3,922 cameras via OFC, integration with Phase I planned by April 2027

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 04:24 am IST
By Abhishek Bhatia
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The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is hiring an external auditory consultant for phase II of its CCTV surveillance programme, which involves installing 2,758 cameras at 258 locations across the city, officials said on Saturday.

Consultant to assess six camera types across traffic zones; 3,922 cameras to be linked by Dec 2026 through ICCC monitoring (HT Archive)

A fresh tender floated on Thursday invites bids for technical performance analysis of six types of newly installed cameras at major traffic intersections, accident-prone areas, and city entry and exit points, officials said. The scope also includes integration of the phase I network with phase II by April 2027, they added.

Officials said a total of 3,922 cameras across 476 locations will be connected through a 730km optical fibre cable (OFC) network and monitored via the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) by December 2026. “While fibre lines and camera installations continue at 100km stretches in Badshahpur, Panchgaon, Bilaspur, and in new sectors 89 to 108, the consultant will simultaneously conduct performance checks, camera delay analysis, flag bottlenecks and prepare progress reports,” a senior GMDA official said, requesting anonymity.

 
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