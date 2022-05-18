Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
gurugram news

GMDA lays 22km pipeline to water green belts in city

The authority plans to install a lateral pipeline network spread over 100km along master sector roads in 2022 and 2023
GMDA officials said that they are focusing on increasing the use of treated wastewater in parks, green belts, and in construction and industries. (Sourced)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday said it has installed 22.11km of lateral pipelines on major roads to transport recycled water for watering green belts, parks and central verges across the city. The authority also plans to plant 1 million shrubs and 100,000 saplings to increase Gurugram’s green cover this year.

Subash Yadav, additional chief executive officer, GMDA, and in-charge of urban environment unit, said that the authority plans to install a lateral pipeline network spread over 100km along master sector roads in 2022 and 23. “The main purpose of installing the lateral pipeline network is to increase the use of treated wastewater for ensuring the survival of plantations and increasing the green cover, as well as mitigate dust pollution,” said Yadav.

Yadav said that work on laying 5.9km more of lateral pipelines is in progress.

Meanwhile, GMDA officials said that they are focusing on increasing the use of treated wastewater in parks, green belts, and in construction and industries.

Yadav also said that the authority has installed hydrants at several locations in the city so that water tankers can collect water for use in construction sites and for other purposes. Apart from that, tanks have been constructed at Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayanti Park, Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 and Tau Devi Lal Biological Park, to ensure that treated wastewater is used for horticulture and to water these large parks.

“The use of treated water within the city for various purposes will help reduce the need to use groundwater,” he added.

