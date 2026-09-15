GMDA ordered to complete missing sewer links near Dwarka Expressway

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA’s) engineering wing was directed on Monday to complete missing stretches of the sewage network in developing sectors along the Dwarka expressway, after principal advisor (urban development) DS Dhesi found several partially laid sewer pipelines during an inspection.

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Dhesi directed officials to take time-bound action to bridge the missing links and explore technically viable alternative routes wherever the original alignment was not feasible because of land litigation or other reasons. He also suggested exploring the possibility of laying the sewer line along the central verge of the Sector 82/85 dividing road, subject to technical feasibility.

“Sewerage is a basic and critical civic service, and there is a need for time-bound action to resolve the remaining gaps. GMDA, HSVP and Town & Country Planning authorities must work in close coordination to ensure seamless infrastructure in the city’s expanding sectors,” he said in a statement issued on Monday.

According to a GMDA spokesperson, the missing network includes about 170-metre stretches between sectors 87/91 and 84/88, approximately 100 metres on the road between sectors 81/86 and 83/84, and another 30-metre stretch in sectors 85/86.

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{{^usCountry}} During the inspection, Dhesi asked the engineering wing to examine technically viable alternative routes wherever the original alignment could not be implemented due to land litigation or other reasons. Officials were directed to assess the proposal for the Sector 82/85 dividing road and work out a practical solution to bridge the missing links without further delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the inspection, Dhesi asked the engineering wing to examine technically viable alternative routes wherever the original alignment could not be implemented due to land litigation or other reasons. Officials were directed to assess the proposal for the Sector 82/85 dividing road and work out a practical solution to bridge the missing links without further delay. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhesi’s directions assume significance, as several parts of the developing sectors lack a functional sewage network, with many condominiums relying on tankers to dispose of treated sewage water.

GMDA and the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) have been unable to lay sewer lines in several areas due to land-related litigation. Local residents allege that real estate licences were issued without the necessary infrastructure being developed.

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Dhesi also directed officials to place the issue before the High Court with the appropriate perspective, keeping the larger public interest and the need for essential civic infrastructure in view.