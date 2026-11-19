The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday said they have started supplying 75 million litres per day (MLD) of water to sectors 58 to 74 following the operationalisation of the Sector 72 water boosting station last week. It took almost a year for the authority to make the Sector 72 boosting station (above) operational. Leaks in the old pipeline from the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant were plugged, and the missing stretch of pipeline near the Dwarka Expressway was also laid. (HT Photo)

According to officials, these sectors used to receive supply from the Sector 51 boosting station and often depended on groundwater and tankers to meet the shortfall.

Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA, said, “It took almost a year for the authority to make the Sector 72 boosting station operational. Leaks in the old pipeline from the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant were plugged, and the missing stretch of pipeline near the Dwarka Expressway was also laid.”

Verma said water supply had improved in tail-end areas and sectors along Golf Course Road following the commissioning of the station.

For the next phase, GMDA is preparing estimates for two new connections to link a 1,500-mm water main near the Sector 72A boosting station with a 1,200-mm pipeline. These connections will help extend piped drinking water supply to sectors 76 to 80, officials said.

Currently, sectors 77, 78, 79, 79A, 79B and 80 do not have piped drinking water supply, with most housing societies relying on borewells and water tankers to meet their requirements.

“The estimates are being prepared and, once approved, the tender will be awarded. We expect the work to be completed by the end of this year. Water supply to sectors 76 to 80 is expected to begin early next year,” Verma said.

Meanwhile, construction of the water boosting station at Gwalior Pahari is also in its final stages, with around 70% of the work completed. Water from the Sector 72 boosting station will be pumped to Gwalior Pahari for further distribution to residents, GMDA officials said.

Meanwhile, GMDA has planned to lay missing drinking water pipelines from sector 58 to 115, officials said.

According to a GMDA official, ₹14.42 crore would be spent to complete the water supply network and the project will supply water to sectors 89, 89A, 95A, 95B, and 99.