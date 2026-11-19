GMDA starts 75 MLD water supply in sector 58 to 75, six more sectors to get supply by year end
GMDA said water supply had improved in tail-end areas and sectors along Golf Course Road following the commissioning of the Sector 72 boosting station
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday said they have started supplying 75 million litres per day (MLD) of water to sectors 58 to 74 following the operationalisation of the Sector 72 water boosting station last week.
According to officials, these sectors used to receive supply from the Sector 51 boosting station and often depended on groundwater and tankers to meet the shortfall.
Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA, said, “It took almost a year for the authority to make the Sector 72 boosting station operational. Leaks in the old pipeline from the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant were plugged, and the missing stretch of pipeline near the Dwarka Expressway was also laid.”
Verma said water supply had improved in tail-end areas and sectors along Golf Course Road following the commissioning of the station.
For the next phase, GMDA is preparing estimates for two new connections to link a 1,500-mm water main near the Sector 72A boosting station with a 1,200-mm pipeline. These connections will help extend piped drinking water supply to sectors 76 to 80, officials said.
Currently, sectors 77, 78, 79, 79A, 79B and 80 do not have piped drinking water supply, with most housing societies relying on borewells and water tankers to meet their requirements.
“The estimates are being prepared and, once approved, the tender will be awarded. We expect the work to be completed by the end of this year. Water supply to sectors 76 to 80 is expected to begin early next year,” Verma said.
Meanwhile, construction of the water boosting station at Gwalior Pahari is also in its final stages, with around 70% of the work completed. Water from the Sector 72 boosting station will be pumped to Gwalior Pahari for further distribution to residents, GMDA officials said.
Meanwhile, GMDA has planned to lay missing drinking water pipelines from sector 58 to 115, officials said.
According to a GMDA official, ₹14.42 crore would be spent to complete the water supply network and the project will supply water to sectors 89, 89A, 95A, 95B, and 99.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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