GMDA to fill water bodies in Aravallis with treated water

To increase groundwater recharge in the city, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to redevelop about 10 water bodies in the Aravallis, using treated water, by June
By Suparna Roy
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 11:41 PM IST
To increase groundwater recharge in the city, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to redevelop about 10 water bodies in the Aravallis, using treated water, by June.

As per the plans, the GMDA will install a pipeline from the Behrampur sewage treatment plant for releasing treated water in the existing water bodies, located on the stretch from Sakatpur to Gairatpur Bas village, in the foothills of Aravallis.

“A pipeline of treated water is being laid by the infrastructure department to feed all existing water bodies in that region. We are working on redevelopment of the water bodies by deepening them wherever needed. Once the pipeline is laid, a valve will be set up so that these water bodies get water throughout the year, which will help in groundwater recharge and act as a source of water for wildlife in the region,” said Subhash Yadav, divisional forest officer and head of urban environment division, GMDA.

He said that the area has eight to 10 water bodies and once the pipeline work is completed by June, around 3 million litres per day (MLD) of treated wastewater will be supplied to these water bodies.

The project was proposed at the GMDA’s authority meeting conducted last week, which was headed by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The consolidated agenda of the eighth authority meeting states, “The water bodies will be utilised for filling the treated water from sewage treatment plant, Behrampur, as otherwise, this water is going to Najafgarh jheel. This project will be helpful in solving the problem of submergence of farmers’ land in Daultabad and nearby villages.”

