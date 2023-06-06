Five major roads in Gurugram to get revamp to connect to Dwarka e-way

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will redevelop five master roads between sectors 99 and 115 to connect traffic to the Dwarka Expressway once it is open for public use.

The condition of the Sector 114 outer road, which is one of the roads being revamped by GMDA.

Presently, these roads are unmotorable and are riddled with potholes while bitumen layers have been washed away.

Officials said that more than ₹80 crore will be spent on development of these five roads which is expected to be completed within a year. The approval for revamp of these roads and floating of tenders were given during the 62nd core planning cell meeting of the GMDA, held on Tuesday.

The GMDA officials said that all these roads were originally built by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in 2014 and were handed over to GMDA in 2018.

They said that since the handover, only patch work was carried out on all these roads. The roads were damaged due to the movement of heavy vehicles during the construction of the expressway. Officials said that all these roads will need fresh construction.

Officials said that among the roads earmarked, the Sector 114 outer road, which will be 700 metres long, will be constructed at a cost of ₹10.66 crore.

The second road will be the master road between sectors 102 and 102A which will be constructed at a cost of ₹15.48 crore.

The third one to be constructed is the road between sectors 106 and 103 which will cross through the expressway and will cost ₹17.86 crore.

The fourth road to get a revamp is the one between sectors 106 and 109 which will cost ₹18.92 crore. Officials said that there will be an intersection on this road which also will be connected to the Dwarka Expressway.

The last road which the GMDA has decided to get constructed is the master road between sectors 102A and 103 for which will cost ₹16.41 crore.

Officials said that the master roads between sectors 102 and 102A, and sectors 102A and 103, will be important as the construction of the upcoming Sheetla Mata Medical College and Hospital is going on in Sector 102A.

Besides, the master road between sectors 102 and 102A will also provide connectivity from Hero Honda Chowk to AIIMS.

PC Meena, chief executive officer of the GMDA, said that the officials have been asked to ensure that the infrastructures being developed must have flyovers and underpasses.

“The revamp is keeping in mind the fact that once the Dwarka Expressway becomes operational, development work in these areas may pick up pace. Besides, directions have been given for construction of proper drainage systems along with the roads,” he said.

As per officials, all these roads will be built in such a way that locals are unable to make any illegal cuts.

Officials said the roads under the GMDA are divided into five zones which are from sectors 1 to 57, 58-67, 68-80, 81-95 and 99-115. They said that development and maintenance of the roads from sectors 1 to 80 has been done but those from Sector 81 is pending. They said construction of several roads in Zone 5 (99-105) is being done on priority basis due to the Dwarka Expressway, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Pravin Malik, president, United Association of New Gurugram, said that construction of roads was a positive step but there was need to build the connecting roads such as Manesar to Dwarka Expressway link road, and all other arterial roads on priority. “GMDA should conduct an audit of master sector roads and ensure that the roads which are in poor condition are taken up for special repair, instead of maintaining these with only patch work,” he said.

Besides these roads, approval was also given to float a fresh tender for construction of a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) box-type new surface drain at Rajiv Chowk to get rid of severe water logging issues during heavy rains.

Officials said that the construction had started around 2018 but work stopped after Covid-19 pandemic broke out. GMDA officials said that the firm engaged in construction of the drain halted work due to the escalated price of raw materials after the pandemic ended.

Meena said that the work for the construction of this drainage will be done on priority basis.

Officials said that the tendering process for the drain will take almost a month after which work will commence post-monsoon and will be finished in six months, as per the instruction of the CEO.

