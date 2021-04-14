GMDA to repair Basai rail overbridge before monsoon

To provide a smooth commute to residents, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is likely to repair the road surface of Basai railway overbridge (ROB) next month, officials privy to the matter said on Thursday, as the 1,200-metre ROB is an important link between Hero Honda Chowk and Dwarka Expressway.

GMDA officials said that a section of the carriageway may be closed during the repair work. “We realise the importance of the Basai ROB, especially for those living near the Dwarka Expressway. Hence, we have floated a tender for repairing the road surface of the ROB. We are aiming to start work on the infrastructure from next month,” said Jitender Mittal, chief engineer, GMDA.

The ROB was constructed in May 2017 and less than a year after it opened, the surface started developing cracks. In January 2019, a retaining wall of the ROB collapsed, leading to one carriageway being closed for nearly two months. At present, there is heavy silt deposition to the leftmost and rightmost lanes of each carriageway. The approach road, especially from the Dwarka Expressway, remains heavily potholed.

According to GMDA officials, the entire repair work is expected to cost around ₹31 lakh, and the contractor will have a maximum of three months to complete the work. “The entire road surface will be repaired and since it primarily involves bitumen related work, the aim is to complete it before mid-June, prior to the beginning of monsoon. Once the road is repaired, the contractor will also paint thermoplastic road markings, to help drivers with lane driving in the dark,” a senior GMDA official privy to the matter said.

Officials said they might close the entire carriageway for a maximum of two-three days only if the need arises.

Before the ROB’s construction, commuters travelled through Basai-Dhankot Road towards Pataudi Chowk and took a right turn to head towards Dwarka Expressway, a route that was nearly five kilometres longer.

“For safety reasons, the repairing of ROB is crucial and an urgent requirement. GMDA, however, needs to ensure that the carriageways are only partially closed and continue to remain accessible to motorists even in a limited capacity. Otherwise, the entire diverted route is extremely long and will further clog the already severely congested Pataudi Chowk. It will result in commuters taking 30-40 minutes extra time to reach their destination during peak traffic hours,” said Yashesh Yadav, president, Dwarka Expressway (DXP) Welfare Association.